Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Rooftop Bikini Snap With Her Adorable Dog

Fitness model Jen Selter often shares sizzling snaps of her sculpted physique with her 12.8 million Instagram followers, but in her latest Instagram update, she wasn’t alone. She included her furry four-legged friend, her dog Gram Selter, who has his very own Instagram account.

The post was a double update, and Jen rocked a crop top and bikini bottoms in the smoking hot snaps. The pictures were taken on a rooftop patio, and though Jen didn’t include a geotag in the location of the post, it was likely shot in her home base of New York City. In the first shot, the brunette bombshell kneeled on a neutral lounge chair that was flanked by small, circular tables on either side. Her dog was on the lounge chair with her, facing away from her as she rubbed his fur.

Jen rocked a bright red long-sleeved crop top that showcased her chiselled abs, and a pair of high-cut bikini bottoms in the same bold hue. The sides of the bikini bottoms stretched over her hips, showing off her hourglass physique. Her long locks were parted in the middle and down in tousled waves, and she had on no accessories besides a pair of sunglasses. She flashed a huge smile at the camera in the picture

In the second snap, Jen showed off more of her sculpted physique — and her outfit. She changed her position so that she was kneeling, with Gram sitting obediently on the lounge chair in front of her. The front of Jen’s crop top featured a scoop neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage.

Jen paired the sweet snaps of her dog and her in their rooftop photoshoot with a caption that acknowledged National Pet Day. In the caption, Jen gave her followers a bit more information about how she brought the furry friend into her world.

Jen’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling and sweet update, and the post received 48,900 likes within just one hour, as well as many comments from her fans.

One fan was captivated by Jen’s body, and said “gorgeous physique” followed by two heart emoji.

Another couldn’t get enough of her pet, and said “the cutest shot.”

“The most beautiful rooftop view I’ve ever seen,” another fan added, not clarifying whether he was referring to the landscape or to Jen.

“Love this, your puppy is so cute,” another said.

While she occasionally shares snaps in regular clothing, Jen seems to alternate between bikinis and workout gear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings and a matching sports bra in a printed white-and-pink pattern.