Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Black Lingerie In Bed

19-year-old Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked skimpy black lingerie while playfully posing in bed. The picture was taken in Brisbane City, Australia, as she specified in the geotag of the post, and Tarsha appeared to be having an absolute blast.

The stunner kneeled on a bed covered with crisp white linens and a charcoal gray comforter. The space behind the bed was almost entirely taken up by a cream-colored upholstered headboard that stretched high above the bed, although a hint of statement wallpaper was visible in the background as well.

The focal point of the shot, however, was Tarsha’s curves. The stunner wore a semi-sheer black lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Tarsha angled her body slightly to the side, but her tantalizing cleavage was still on full display. She posed with her arms placed in front of her on the bed, and the bra seemed to be a standard style crafted from the semi-sheer fabric.

She paired the lingerie top with some matching bottoms. The bottoms had a small triangle of black fabric that covered up any NSFW bits, and a thin black string that stretched high over each hip. The style elongated her legs and drew even more attention to her hourglass physique.

Though Tarsha often wears her long locks down in sexy, voluminous curls, in this picture she had her hair pulled up into a high ponytail. The style was secured with a black scrunchie, and allowed Tarsha’s beauty to shine.

The bombshell kept her makeup relatively simple, opting for neutral brown tones in her eye makeup and a soft pink gloss on her lips. She flashed a huge smile in the picture and appeared to be enjoying herself.

Tarsha’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 21,400 likes within just four hours, including a like from fellow Instagram bombshell Abby Dowse. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

“Ugh why are you so perfect,” one fan said.

Another follower commented “your photos feel always like a ray of sun to me.”

“You’re beautiful inside and out,” another added.

Yet another fan enjoyed the glimpse at Tarsha’s mood, and said “love seeing you happy.”

