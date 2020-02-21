2020 Presidential Poll: Donald Trump Holds Advantage In Key State Needed For Re-Election

A newly released 2020 presidential poll shows that Donald Trump holds an early lead in a state that is critical to his re-election — and one that his eventual Democratic opponent would likely need to flip back to blue.

In 2016, Trump pulled off a surprising victory in Wisconsin after the state had been solidly blue for several election cycles. A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows that the president is on pace to win again in the Badger State, polling ahead of all of his potential rivals and doing so by comfortable margins. The poll found that after winning by a margin of just 22,748 votes in the last selection, Trump would not have so close of a race this year.

The poll showed that Trump held the widest lead over Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, winning 50 percent to 39 percent. He held a 10-point lead over Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, 8-point leads over former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, an 7-point leads over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as well as former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump’s re-election would hinge on winning the Rust Belt states that he flipped from blue to red in the last cycle, which also include Michigan and Pennsylvania. But the poll found that while Trump may be in good shape in Wisconsin, winning the others would be a more difficult task. The Quinnipiac University poll showed that he was trailing all Democrats by single-digit margins in Pennsylvania. Biden held the largest lead at 8 points, while Sanders and Buttigieg were the closest at 4-point leads over Trump in the Keystone State.

Trump trailed all of the top Democratic candidates by slimmer margins in Michigan, but USA Today noted that some of the top Democrats still have some work to do in those states.

“In all three states, more voters had unfavorable opinions of Sanders, Biden, Warren and Bloomberg than favorable. While Buttigieg and Klobuchar had higher favorable ratings in two of the three states (Buttigieg had a higher unfavorable rating in Wisconsin and Klobuchar’s favorable/unfavorable rating there was tied 28%-28%), a high percentage of voters in all three states said they had not heard of them.”

The strong early sign for Trump comes as there is still little clarity on who he will face in November. Buttigieg holds a slim delegate lead over Sanders after the first two contests of the Democratic primary, but Sanders has taken a lead in national polling. The next contest will be in Nevada, which holds a caucus on Saturday.