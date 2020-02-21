‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Each Episode Will Be Important In The Lead Up To Finale

Angela Kang warns fans of 'The Walking Dead' that each episode is important in the lead up to the Season 10 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, has warned viewers that they really need to pay attention to every episode between now and the Season 10 finale, according to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

With the Season 10 return airing on Sunday night, viewers are eager to know the fate of the characters trapped in a cave and surrounded by a massive herd of walkers. However, moving forward in the second half of the season, the series showrunner has warned fans that each episode will be filled with vitally important information.

“I’ll say as a preview to getting towards the end, it gets really important to watch every episode because as we get closer and closer to the finale, things of massive importance happen in every episode moving forward for now,” Kang said.

She also stated that Season 10B could also feel broken up into what could amount to a mini finale halfway through the eight episodes that remain.

“So there is some stuff that could feel like a finale, smack in the middle of the run of the back half. So there’s some cool stuff. At the finale itself, there’s some really big emotional important things that happen, as well as some new stuff, which will hopefully be surprising for people.”

The showrunner stopped short of revealing details of what could be causing these emotionally charged episodes. However, it has been previously stated that the Whisperer War will feature heavily in the second half of the season. And, as is the case with any battle, death will likely result. Who will succumb, though, remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kang believes that the Season 10 finale for The Walking Dead will be “epic” and end on a cliffhanger. Once again, there is little by way of details regarding what this cliffhanger will entail. However, for those that follow the comic book series on which the TV show is based, there is some speculation that a certain epic scene involving Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) may occur.

Usually, each season of hit zombie apocalypse series premieres in October. This means that viewers will be left waiting until the Season 11 premiere which will likely air later in the year in order to find out more regarding how the cliffhanger will resolve itself.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.