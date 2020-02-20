‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Explains Decision To Have A Live-In Nanny, Says She Replaced Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds claims her nanny actually saves her money.

Meghan King Edmonds has a live-in nanny for her three children and during an interview on Heather Dubrow’s podcast this week, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star explained why having another woman helping out in her home has been so beneficial for her and her family.

After coming under fire months ago, while still married to her now-estranged husband Jim Edmonds, for allegedly having four nannies, which she denied, Meghan told her former Bravo co-star that having a live-in nanny has actually saved her money.

“It’s so important to have that as a working mom,” Meghan told Heather during the February 20 episode of Heather Dubrow’s World.

“It’s a money-saver for me,” she continued. “I pay her X amount of dollars a day and she works during the awake hours. I give her X days off a month and those are the days, if I have the kids and not Jim, that she takes off and I’m a full-time mom.”

Following her October 2019 split from Jim, which came after five years of marriage and a highly-publicized text message scandal last June, Meghan moved to Los Angeles with her three kids and enrolled her son Hart, who suffers from a neurological disorder, into an intense therapy program. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, who is rumored to be dating one of her former friends, remained in St. Louis, where his four oldest children reside.

According to Meghan, her live-in nanny has been a big help to her as she attempts to raise her three kids as a single working mom, all while balancing her busy career as a podcast host on Intimate Knowledge, in Southern California. In fact, Meghan claims her nanny has basically replaced Jim.

“She’s basically replaced Jim in what he would do, except she’s around more because she’s the nanny whereas Jim would like, up and go,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an In Touch Weekly report in late November of last year revealed details of Meghan and Jim’s custody arrangement and said while Jim was thrilled about the agreed upon deal, Meghan was “not happy” with the 50/50 deal. As the outlet explained, Meghan didn’t want to share equal custody with her estranged husband but that was exactly what the court gave her.

“She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine,” the insider told the magazine last year.