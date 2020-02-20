Channing Tatum & Jessie J Were Spotted On A Date Night Weeks After Getting Back Together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are continuing to enjoy their rekindled romance.

The Magic Mike actor and the “Who You Are” songstress recently decided to get back together after reportedly splitting up in 2019. According to Hollywood Life, the couple has since been making their relationship more of a priority by spending more time together. The two were seen at Nobu in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 18 and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. According to the photos taken of them during their outing, the pair both decided to wear matching black outfits for their night out. Tatum decided to wear black denim jeans and paired it with a black t-shirt. The actor also wore a New Orleans Saints snapback to fully commit to his casual look. Although most of his outfit was all-black, Tatum did add a pop of color for his footwear. In the photos, the actor’s black shoes have bright yellow soles.

As for his chart-topping girlfriend, Jessie decided to turn up the heat a little more for their dinner date. She was spotted wearing a black velvet wrap dress with a huge slit on the side of it. The “Laserlight” singer then decided to add white, thigh-high boots with stiletto heels. Jessie also accessorized the look with large, hoop earrings and a snakeskin purse, courtesy of Stella McCartney. In the photo, a security guard is standing alongside the couple as they entered their Mercedes after their dinner.

Jessie and Tatum briefly ended their relationship back in December 2019. The couple were very private about their relationship, which reportedly began shortly after Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, filed for divorce in 2018. The reason for Jessie and Tatum’s split was reportedly due to the fact that the two had daunting work schedules. A source also shared with HL that the couple never fell out of love with one another, but that their distance soon became a problem for them. Tatum spends most of his time in Los Angeles, with Jessie having to be in London frequently for work.

“They really care about each other and have a deep connection. That never died. The issue was the long distance. Jessie made an effort to come to L.A. and they organically started hanging out again. She is very happy but, for now, they are taking it as it comes and just enjoying the moment with each other instead of getting hung up on labels or the future,” the source shared at the time.

The two have also been more open about their relationship on Instagram. Jessie recently posted a cute video of the pair together in honor of Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14.