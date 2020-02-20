‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: The Implications Of The Mysterious Person On The Radio Explored

The Season 10 return of 'The Walking Dead' will see the storyline involving Eugene Porter and a mysterious new character explored further.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the new character that first spoke to Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) via radio all the way back in Season 9.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 9 finale saw the introduction of a mysterious new character who spoke to Eugene via radio. Eugene had been mending the electrical device in the hopes of giving it a much further range. Ultimately, he was determined to be able to speak to more people.

Since then, there has been little information regarding who Eugene was talking to until Episode 6 of Season 10 when more was finally revealed. Eugene was seen as having a much longer conversation with this character. However, she did not want to reveal much about herself at this point and the audience was still left in the dark about this character.

Several theories have already been developed regarding who the voice on the radio belongs to. Many fans of the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based believe that Eugene may have just made contact with someone from the Commonwealth, a new group that has not yet been featured in the TV series. In addition, some viewers think the voice may belong to Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a character from AMC’s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead.

With the lack of information being released regarding this storyline, viewers are eager to discover if the new character will finally be revealed when The Walking Dead returns on Sunday night. While most of the publicity so far has centered around the group trapped in a cave and surrounded by walkers, the series showrunner recently revealed that fans will find out more about the radio storyline.

“We will definitely be playing more with the voice on the radio, in terms of who this person might be and what it means for our people,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“I won’t say much more than that, but we have a little bit of fun with that.”

As yet, it does not appear that Eugene’s storyline involving this new character on the radio will feature in the Season 10 return. However, viewers will find out more as the season progresses. This means that fans will have to tune in to future episodes in order to find out more about this intriguing development.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.