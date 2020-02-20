Meghan King Edmonds Admits She And Jim Edmonds Tried To Stay Together For The Sake Of Their Three Kids

They tried to keep their family intact before splitting last October.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds attempted to keep their marriage intact for the sake of their children before ultimately calling it quits on their five-year marriage last October.

During the February 20 episode of Heather Dubrow’s World, a Podcast One series hosted by her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Heather Dubrow, Meghan admitted that she and Jim went back and forth on the idea of a breakup for months before Jim ultimately made the decision to file for divorce.

“At the beginning, Jim and I… We were kind of straddling a line for a few months, which probably also helped me to move on,” Meghan explained.

According to Meghan, the back and forth between her and Jim actually made it easier for her to walk away from their marriage and move out of their home in St. Louis in lieu of a new place with her kids in Los Angeles. That said, when it came to the first couple of months that followed her and Jim’s split, Meghan believes she was surviving on adrenaline.

While Jim’s divorce filing was certainly painful for Meghan to cope with, his decision to put an end to their marriage ended the months of ups and downs she was enduring with him.

“There was no looking back. The decision was made. Jim decided to file for divorce and that was that. There was only one way and that was to look forward,” Meghan recalled.

In June of last year, Meghan and Jim were confronted with a series of text messages, photos, and graphic videos he sent to another woman. Needless to say, the months that followed the highly-publicized scandal were extremely difficult for both of them.

Although Meghan and Jim opted to stay together post-scandal, Meghan said they struggled to get past Jim’s infidelity.

“It’s hard to come back from [infidelity]. Both parties have to work really hard and if that effort isn’t very consistent, it’s going to make it more difficult,” she explained.

Although Meghan went through months of hardships, she told Heather on Thursday that she is now at a point where she’s accepted her new life without Jim.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim has been fairly silent about his split from Meghan in recent weeks but did recently share an upbeat caption to a gym photo in which he said he was trying to get himself back together after their breakup.