‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Planned Surprise Vow Renewal In Hawaii

On the new season of Teen Mom OG, fans will get to watch Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra renew their vows in Hawaii. Now, Catelynn is opening up to Us Weekly about the vow renewal which she explained was a surprise.

It turns out that Catelynn, who married Tyler back in 2015, planned the vow renewal as a surprise and revealed that Tyler had “no clue” about it. She explained why she decided to do that on their Hawaiian getaway.

“I decided to do it because of the year we had prior. It was like a new beginning and recommitting. We are stronger now. Whenever you go through things as a couple and come out on the other side, you are always stronger!” she explained.

The year that Catelynn is referring to occurred when the couple hit a rough patch and decided to take a “trial separation.” The separation wasn’t a traditional separation, though, and the couple still saw one another every day. Catelynn stayed in their home with their daughter, Nova, while Tyler stayed in a separate home. However, the couple worked out their differences, including attending therapy together, and moved back in together before welcoming their daughter, Vaeda, in February 2019.

When they went to Hawaii, they enjoyed some time to themselves, doing the vow renewal without their kids. Catelynn revealed that the ceremony consisted of her and Tyler along with a camera crew from MTV.

“It was very small and intimate,” she said, explaining that they had their honeymoon in Hawaii and that is why she chose it for the surprise vow renewal.

The couple has shared their life together on television for a decade and have been together even longer, Catelynn revealed.

“We are going on 14 years together and we plan on a lifetime,” she gushed.

Catelynn says that after all the ups and downs, she and Tyler are now in a “great place.”

She opened up about how they have been able to make things work saying, “Honesty, communication, commitment and working through the bumps.”

It’s great that the couple are doing good, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their critics. Earlier this month, Catelynn clapped back at those who criticized her decision to let her 5-year-old daughter Nova get rainbow hair. She admitted that no matter what, people will always judge her and Tyler on how they choose to parent, but she didn’t seem too bothered by it. Catelynn was adamant that how she parents is her “choice.”