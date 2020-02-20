‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Talks Co-Parenting With Jim Months After His Divorce Filing

Meghan King Edmonds offered an update on Heather Dubrow's podcast.

Meghan King Edmonds recently opened up about her co-parenting relationship with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

During an appearance on her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Heather Dubrow’s podcast on February 20, Meghan was asked about how she and Jim have been managing their three children with one another, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and hart.

“Depends on the day. I mean, I think there’s room for improvement. I think it’s going to be a journey. I think that’s probably pretty typical though,” Meghan explained on Heather Dubrow’s World.

According to Heather, Meghan has been doing great in the months since Jim filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

“I am [good],” Meghan agreed. “Ever since Jim and I split, I feel like I’m so focused on what’s important. My kids are my number one priority and making sure they have the stability that has taken from them.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Meghan and Jim endured a text message scandal in June of last year, in which Jim was caught sending inappropriate photos, videos, and messages to another woman, but at the time, Meghan chose to stay with him and make things work for the sake of their family. Then, just months later, amid allegations of an allegedly inappropriate relationship with one of their nannies, Jim filed documents to end their marriage.

Following Jim’s divorce filing, Meghan said she took it upon herself to make sure that their kids weren’t in pain through the split.

“Like, how do I make up for that in other ways? I’m really trying to put all of my energy into that while at the same time, I have to have a career now,” Meghan explained, adding that she’s a single mom to her three young kids.

According to Meghan, being a single mom living in Los Angeles hasn’t been the easiest feat but luckily, she’s gotten some help from a live-in nanny, who helps her care for her three children as she also tends to her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, and other jobs that come her way.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan has been considering a potential return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in the weeks since she moved back to Southern California from her home with Jim in St. Louis but told Us Weekly she has not yet made any official decisions in regard to her reality future.