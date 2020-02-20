‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Rocks Combat Boots For Hot New Photo

Thylane Blondeau kicked her shoe game up a notch, rocking combat boots in the latest photo update that was added to her popular feed. While the model is most well-known for gracing the pages of many high-profile magazine spreads, and sharing photos with her fans, she also keeps things casual from time to time, and that was the case earlier today.

In the beautiful new snapshot on her Instagram account, the bombshell appeared front and center, sitting in a chair with her knees drawn up to her body. She looked straight into the camera, pouting her lips and wearing her long, dark tresses on one side of her head. The beauty stunned in a minimal application of makeup that included eyeliner and mascara, as well as just a little hint of blush.

The 18-year-old kept things casual in a solid gray tank top that showed off her trim arms. On the bottom, she made a fashion statement in a pair of dark washed jeans that featured white and blue detailing on the legs. The French model dressed things up a little more with a gold necklace and matching bracelet, while completing the look with a pair of shiny black combat boots.

She did not specifically tag her location in the photo, but she appeared to be at a coffee shop or some kind of eatery.

In the caption of the update, the model told fans that they know where to find her and within just minutes of going live, it has earned her a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes and 90-plus comments. That number only continues to climb. Some loyal fans took the time to comment on the shot to let Blondeau know that she looks gorgeous, while countless others raved over her outfit.

“That’s a great photo and I wish you a nice evening, dear Thylane,” one follower wrote, adding a kissy face, flame, and rose emoji.

“Where are those pants from?” another Instagrammer asked.

“How you doing today Thylane? You are looking as pretty as ever,” another added along with a series of flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the beauty has sizzled in some hot denim. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the model rocked a short black crop top with some ripped jeans that were loose-fitting and had plenty of holes down both of the legs, exposing hints of her skin underneath.

That photo also attracted a ton of attention for the social media starlet.