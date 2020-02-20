Jojo Babie Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Red Lingerie

The social media sensation sizzled in her barely-there ensemble.

On Thursday, American model Jojo Babie drove fans wild by uploading yet another provocative post on Instagram.

The suggestive snap shows the stunner striking a seductive pose on a brick pathway. She pressed her palm against a stuccoed off-white wall and placed her other hand on the back of her head. Jojo gazed into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 30-year-old sizzled in a red strappy, bondage-inspired red bodysuit with lace and ribbon detailing. The risque lingerie barely covered her chest, causing the picture to push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Jojo’s toned midsection and curvaceous hips were also put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with a black blazer.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in a deep side part and tousled waves. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, which included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick. She also sported a chic French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption, the digital influencer implored her followers to “rate” her racy ensemble.

Fans quickly flock to the comments section to share their opinion regarding her lingerie. Quite a few of her followers also proceeded to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of heart and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Just deliciously wicked & gorgeous WOW,” gushed one fan.

“Such a sweetheart and a doll,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Best looking girl on Instagram. Honestly mean that,” added another commenter.

“Omg you’re so unbelievably beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The red hot photo seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans of the model are aware, this is far from the first time that she has flaunted her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to upload NSFW photos of herself. Recently, she posted a picture, in which she showed off her incredible curves in a black thong bodysuit while posing on the top level of a parking garage. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.