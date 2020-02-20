‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Spotted Hanging Out Socially With Show Producer, But Reality Steve Insists It’s Nothing

The Bachelor star Peter Weber has teased fans that the ending for his season would remain unspoiled all the way through the finale, and so far, that has been the case. However, it seems that the lack of solid spoilers about Peter’s final rose recipient has sparked some wild speculation and the idea that he is dating show producer Julie LaPlaca is making the rounds again.

A couple of weeks ago, some The Bachelor fans started considering the unlikely possibility that Peter and Julie might have ended up together. They were in some social media posts together and Julie’s been spotted by Peter’s side frequently.

In reality, Julie is the producer for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who is assigned to accompany the lead. She is practically glued to the lead’s side during filming as well as for appearances post-filming. Given that, it should come as no surprise that Julie has been spotted with Peter and that the two have become friends.

Not only that but if Julie and Peter were together, they would be required to keep the relationship under wraps. The network wouldn’t let them casually hang out in public together and share posts about it all on social media.

Despite that, it seems that Julie and Peter were spotted together again this week and this has restarted the rumors and speculation that they’re a couple.

According to Page Six, Peter and Julie were spotted at The Stonehaus winery together on Wednesday. It seems that Peter’s mom Barbara was there and the winery is in Westlake Village, California near the Weber home. Apparently, The Bachelor star was drinking wine and dancing as he enjoyed the afternoon with Julie and his mom.

Those associated with the show aren’t exactly doing much to convince fans that Peter is with someone other than Julie. For example, ABC executive Rob Mills recently joked about how he wasn’t about to dismiss a good rumor. The show may be leaning into this one to keep fans buzzing, but spoiler king Reality Steve said there’s absolutely no way Peter and Julie are together.

After the details about The Bachelor duo hanging out at the winery emerged, Reality Steve shared it via Twitter and dismissed the notion it could be true.

“I can’t emphasize this enough. Peter is not with his producer. This is a bogus rumor that people will not let go of. Peter and Julie are not a thing,” Reality Steve said.

The idea that Peter dumps Madison Pewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Victoria Fuller so he can be with Julie would certainly make for a jaw-dropping ending. However, fans may not want to rely too heavily on the idea that this is The Bachelor ending on the way, as there are plenty of signs that suggest one of Peter’s final three is his final pick.

One way or another, The Bachelor fans will find out Peter’s final rose pick and current status in just a few weeks. Will Reality Steve or anybody else be able to pin down the specifics before the finale airs? Fans are hoping so, but in the meantime, it looks like the rumor will continue to churn out juicy alternative possibilities.