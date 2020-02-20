Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend, Lauren London, Speaks Out About Diddy Dating Rumors

Lauren London is setting the record straight after recent reports say that she is dating Diddy, months after Nipsey Hussle’s death.

The ATL actress and the music mogul were romantically linked earlier this week. According to Hollywood Life, London caught wind of the rumors and felt the need to publicly profess her love to Hussle once again on Thursday, February 19, to prove that she isn’t interested in dating anyone at the moment.

The first message from London was a post of the “Hussle & Motivate” rapper in a Puma jogging suit. The rapper is looking intensely at the camera while wearing several gold chains in the photo. London then captioned the photo to ensure her millions of Instagram followers that she still only has eyes for her fallen love.

The actress then continued her admiration for Hussle with another Instagram post. The post had a black background and bold white words. On the post, London shared that she wanted those who began the rumors to avoid “playing with my name.” She then wrote a longer message to express the love she still has for her longtime boyfriend and the father of her child.

“I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though,” the actress informed her followers.

According to TMZ, the rumors surrounding London and Diddy began after the music mogul shared a photo of them on his Instagram page. The two posed together during the Roc Nation brunch in January, and the black-and-white image shows Diddy slightly standing behind the actress in the photo.

Although the photo resulted in rumors that they’re together, Diddy made sure to caption the photo as an image he shared with his “sister.” Diddy was also close to Hussle when the rapper was alive.

London and Hussle began dating in 2013 and had their child, Kross Asghedom, a few years later. They were together at the time the Grammy winner was shot to death outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles.

Since his passing, London has given countless tributes to the rapper through social media and in public events like this year’s Grammy Awards. The actress also currently has a tattoo of Hussle’s face on her hand, which she got to commemorate the love they had for one another.

Diddy has yet to publicly address the dating rumors.