Bella Hadid Joins Sister Gigi To Rock Moschino’s Marie Antoinette-Inspired Collection By Jeremy Scott In Milan

Bella Hadid‘s most extravagant look in Milan during Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week was on the catwalk for Moschino’s Marie Antoinette-inspired collection by Jeremy Scott. In the caption of Saturday’s Instagram update, the 23-year-old stunner said she had “so much fun” while rocking a pompadour wig equivalent and period-style clothing akin to what was worn by France’s wealthy elite in the 18th century.

Although Bella was on a runway located in the Italian fashion capital, the brand had dramatically altered the catwalk’s look. Because of the transformation, the models strutted their stuff wearing their over-the-top attire in what looked a lot like the inside of the Palace of Versailles’s Hall of Mirrors.

The catwalk’s floor served as substitute mirrors, although the effect practically, um, mirrored the effect of a sidewalk after a rainstorm. A massive chandelier hung over the procession of statuesque women who were dressed to kill as Baroque music helped establish a quick pace.

In Bella’s most recent update, she showed some aspects of her appearance in front of and behind the scenes of Moschino’s off-the-charts show in a series of short videos and still photos.

In the establishing video, Bella modeled for photographers as she humorously presented her sister Gigi, who was dressed to look like a floral presentation with red, pink, and white blooms covering her body.

The next Instagram entry showed Bella as she walked the runway after having donned a pink-and-white confection that defied 18th century standards by exposing her arms. She accessorized her gown with over the elbow gloves, drop pearl earrings, and a string of oversized pearls around her neck.

The third image captured Bella with model Adut Akech Bior as the pair seemed to be dancing.

After that, Bella appeared in another two photos in which she was blowing kisses, and she was also captured while camping it up as she pretended to gossip with her sister.

Later in the social media update, the supermodel joined more of her fellow colleagues as they posed in their Moschino garments. And finally, in the last photo, Bella appeared to be receiving an air kiss from her sister.

Bella’s Instagram post in which she shared an amusing array of photos and videos from the Moschino Fall/Winter show in Milan received a great response from the 27.8 million followers. Within about half a day of going live, the update earned nearly 490,000 likes and more than 920 comments.

“Love the aesthetics making me dream about met gala day ahhhh,” stated a follower.

“That must’ve been so fun to dress in,” said a second fan, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

Earlier this month, Bella walked the Hollywood runway for Tom Ford’s highly anticipated show. Among the many creations she was lucky enough to model, the lanky supermodel rocked her “dream dress,” according to The Inquisitr.

The killer sartorial statement’s main feature was a very large cutout in the front that proved this glamour girl was not wearing a bra when she wore the beloved and very risque Ford frock.