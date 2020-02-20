Instagram Hottie Lana Rhoades Shows Off Booty In White Thong Underneath Metallic Fringe Skirt

Lana Rhoades stunned in a barely-there ensemble for her most recent Instagram upload. The brunette bombshell shared the snaps with her fans on Wednesday.

In the racy post, Lana is seen rocking a metallic silver bikini top with fringe embellishments. She added a matching skirt with a white thong underneath and accessorized the look with white thigh-high boots. The ensemble showed off the model’s toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, long, lean legs, and booty.

In the first snap, Lana posed with her backside to the camera and whipped around to look over her shoulder. Her pert derriere was on full display, as well as her tattoo. The second photo featured the model leaning on a nearby railing and giving a sultry stare into the lens.

Lana had her long, dark brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her shoulder and over her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink tint to her full lips.

Of course, many of Lana’s over 7.5 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 875,000 times and leaving more than 3,200 comments within the first 15 hours after it was published to her feed.

“How are you so perfect,” one of Lana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Body on fire!!! I Love how natural your makeup is too! So gorgeous!!” remarked another adoring fan.

“Now that is gorgeous…. my GOD,” a third social media user gushed.

“Lana is the love of my life. Is there a girl on this planet that can hold a candle to her? No way! She’s the total package, and the most most beautiful girl in this world. Hands down,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lana isn’t afraid to show off her curves online. The model sent temperatures soaring on Instagram last week when she posed in a skimpy red lace bodysuit while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The garment left little to the imagination as Lana appeared to wear the same white thigh-high boots while dragging around a pink teddy bear.

That upload also proved to be a popular one for Lana Rhoades. To date, the snaps have raked in over 654,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments from her adoring followers.