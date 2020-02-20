‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Camille Kostek Sends Temperatures Soaring In Sizzling Black Bikini

Camille Kostek took to Instagram earlier this week to share a sexy photo of herself in a revealing black bikini. As fans of the bombshell know, Kostek is a pro when it comes to modeling sexy swimwear, and in honor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which she has graced the pages of many times, she has been flaunting her flawless figure in a ton of skimpy swimwear in recent weeks. Her most recent update was no exception.

In the stunning new black-and-white image, the model appeared front and center, standing on the beach with a beautiful body of water at her back. She looked off into the distance with an open-mouthed grin and playfully tugged at the bottoms of her suit.

The Connecticut native looked nothing short of spectacular, showing off her taut tummy and trim hips in a black bikini that was adorned with metal eyelets on both sides of her chest. The bottoms were just as sexy and were incredibly high-cut.

The 28-year-old wore her long, luscious locks down and waved with strands of hair falling over her left eye. She appeared to be wearing a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

In the caption of the shot, she was nice enough to tag her photographer and give credit where credit was due. Since the post went live, it has earned her a ton of accolades from her 700,000-plus fans.

In addition to well over 39,000 likes, the post has also racked up over 200 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the comments section to let Kostek know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her gorgeous body. A few more had no words and simply expressed their feelings with their favorite emoji instead.

“You always keep it real! Gorgeous,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“Ok so perfection does exist,” a second follower wrote, adding a series of crying-face emoji.

“This should be the next @si_swimsuit cover. Gorgeous,” another Instagrammer raved.

“You look so beautiful Camille,” one more user commented along with a number of red heart emoji tied to the end of the post.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell showed off her killer figure in another sizzling look, that time one that was just as hot as her swimsuit. In the killer photo, she left little to the imagination, rocking a button-up shirt with no bra underneath. She paired the look with some skimpy white bottoms and added a checkered belt around her waist.

That photo also racked up a ton of attention for the star.