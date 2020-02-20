Fans Think Joy-Anna Duggar Is The Spitting Image Of Her Sister Jessa In Photos With Carlin Bates

Joy-Anna got to meet Carlin's daughter.

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a sweet set of photos that were snapped during her first meeting with Carlin Bates’ baby girl, and fans mistook the Counting On star for her older sister Jessa.

On Thursday, Joy-Anna, 22, uploaded the trio of snapshots to the Instagram page that she shares with her husband, Austin Forsyth, 26. In her caption, Joy-Anna revealed that the photos were taken during a “short visit” with 21-year-old Bringing Up Bates star Carlin and her newborn daughter, Layla Rae Stewart.

Joy-Anna has been friends with Carlin for a long time, so it didn’t surprise fans that the Duggar daughter headed to Tennessee to spend some time with the new mom as soon as she could. However, the photos that Joy-Anna shared on Instagram shocked many of her 960,000 followers because they couldn’t believe how much she resembled Jessa, 27, in them.

In the first photo, Joy-Anna was wearing her long, light brown hair parted slightly to the side and styled in full, soft waves, which is similar to the way Jessa often wears her thick tresses. Joy-Anna’s makeup application included mascara, eye shadow in an earthy beige shade, and a pale pink lip. Jessa usually opts for the same understated, natural beauty look.

Joy-Anna was also wearing an outfit not unlike those favored by her older sister. It included a baggy lavender T-shirt, knee-length denim skirt, long gray sweater cardigan, and strappy brown gladiator sandals.

In the first photo, Joy-Anna was flashing a big smile at the camera as she and Carlin held baby Layla together. In the second snapshot, she was looking down at the little girl and seemingly adjusting the light pink cap on her head. The third image was a closeup shot of Joy-Anna kissing Layla on the cheek.

“I thought you were Jessa at first glance!! Beautiful pictures,” read one response to Joy-Anna’s photos.

“Joy! You look so much like Jessa in this pic!” another fan wrote.

There were over a dozen similar comments about the likeness between Joy-Anna and Jessa. However, a few fans thought that Joy-Anna more closely resembled her 26-year-old sister, Jinger.

“Joy, you look so much like Jinger in this photo, happy to see you so happy!” one admirer remarked.

Joy-Anna’s followers also commented on how thrilled they were that she got to visit her best friend.

“So glad you got to spend a few days with your bestie! You both are some of the sweetest ladies I know!” wrote her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar.

The arrival of Carlin’s baby girl isn’t the only reason Joy-Anna has had to celebrate as of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and Austin recently decided to expand their own family by adopting an adorable black Labrador Retriever puppy.