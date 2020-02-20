Kiki Passo Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In Crop Top & Jeans

Miami-based model Kiki Passo stunned her 992,000 Instagram fans today with a new sizzling hot update that showed her wearing a skimpy crop top that exposed major cleavage and body-hugging jeans.

For the new post on social media, Kiki was snapped against a bluish-gray backdrop. She posed diagonally and was looking to the side, smiling brightly as she tugged at her jeans to tease her fans. Kiki wore a white camisole-style crop top that featured a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and left plenty of her toned midriff exposed. She paired the top with high-waisted tattered denim pants that clung to her curvaceous physique. The cutouts on her trousers exposed more skin.

The Brazilian-born American bombshell added several accessories to complete her look, including two bangles and several rings. The blond beauty had her light-colored hair tousled over her shoulder with the tips reaching her breast.

Kiki wore a full face of makeup. The application consisted of well-defined brows and coats of mascara. She added black eyeliner around her eyes for a strong look. Kiki bronzed her face and applied warm-toned blush, then added highlighter above her cheekbones, under her brow bone, on the inner corners of her eyes, and the bridge of her nose. She wore a pink shade on her lips to complete the look.

Kiki tagged Miami, Florida as her location in the post. In the caption, she urged her followers to “smile” as the week is almost ending.

Kiki’s latest addition to her feed was well-loved by her fans. Her followers around the globe clicked the like button more than 12,000 times and left over 130 comments. Fellow influencers and admirers went to the comments section of the post to drop sweet messages and compliments for the model to read. While others decided that a combination of emoji is enough to express their admiration.

“Baby girl,” Kiki’s boyfriend Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell commented on the post.

“Stunning and beautiful! You make me smile. Stay gorgeous and sexy!” one fan gushed, adding a flame and red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your abs – they are on fire! That cleavage – so bouncy and full! You are so hot that you shine brighter than the sun!” another admirer wrote.

“You have the prettiest face! With all the Miami models I have seen,” said a fourth social media user.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kiki posted another sultry photo on the social media platform. In it, she wore an ultra-revealing bikini top paired with a tiny pair of white jean shorts.