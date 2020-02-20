Saweetie Takes Milan Fashion Week By Storm In Prada Suit

Saweetie is currently in Italy taking Milan Fashion Week by storm. The rising star has been spending her week in the city attending fashion shows and has shared photos to her Instagram account.

The “My Type” hitmaker turned up to the Prada catwalk show and looked incredible in a suit. Saweetie rocked a gray blazer jacket that fell past her knees and loose-fitted trousers that matched. She put on a white shirt and owned a green tie over the top. Saweetie paired the ensemble with black heels and held a handbag of the same color. The “Icy Grl” songstress accessorized herself with a triangular pin which she clipped onto her tie and small jeweled dangling earrings. She wore her dark curly hair down and opted for a glossy lip for the occasion. The “Up Now” rapper applied black mascara, long false eyelashes, and glittery eye shadow which made the look pop.

In a series of images, Saweetie showcased the look in numerous shots.

In the first, she was captured walking after getting out of her car door. Saweetie looked directly at the camera lens and looked insanely fierce.

In the third frame, she posed in front of a backdrop that had Prada’s logo on the wall. She flashed a huge smile and appeared to be living her best life.

In the final two slides, she was photographed with Anna Dello Russo at the event who stunned in an eye-catching long-sleeved garment with a gold chain. Russo stood out in large sparkly-framed sunglasses which are definitely a statement piece.

For her caption, Saweetie thanked for Prada for allowing her to attend their latest fashion show.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 215,000 likes and over 1,200 likes, proving to be popular with her 4.9 million followers.

“You’ve slayed every look for both Milan & New York Fashion Week. Slayage on a milly,” one user wrote.

“You won, you’re the IT GIRL,” another shared.

“She slays everything she puts on,” remarked a third fan who added numerous eye-heart face emoji.

“YOU ATE THIS UP,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Saweetie is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her outfit choices. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the High Maintenance entertainer wowed in a nude-colored crop top that was triangular shaped at the bottom, displaying her décolletage and stomach. The item of clothing had the Gucci print all over and complemented her skin tone. Over the top, she rocked a fur coat and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, a jeweled chain, and circular sunglasses.