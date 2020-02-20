Lauren Dascalo Strips Down To Lacy Lingerie, Poses With White Roses On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Thursday afternoon with a new post. In a series of photos on her account, the bombshell babe posed with a bucket of roses as she rocked some lacy, white lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Lauren standing beside a white bucket labeled “Dose of Roses, Beverly Hills.” The bucket was overflowing with white roses. Behind Lauren, a white bed could be seen, as well as a black staircase and black artwork on the walls. Light appeared to be pouring in through a window off-camera as the rays shined down on Lauren and bounced off her glowing skin. The babe looked better than ever in her lingerie look, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Lauren’s lingerie included a white, lacy, triangle-shaped top with white straps that cut across her breasts and hugged her busty chest. Lauren’s ample cleavage spilled out of the tiny top, as well as a bit of sideboob.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, white garter that clung to her waist and emphasized her hourglass figure. On the bottom, Lauren wore a lacy and sheer, V-shaped thong with a bow in the front. The front of the thong sat low on her waist to further emphasize her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips to expose her round booty.

Lauren accessorized the look with dainty, silver stud earrings. She rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell over her shoulder in straight strands.

In the first photo, Lauren stood with her back arched as she held a red rose in her hand and stared at the camera with parted lips. The second photo showed the model posing close to the bucket, as she further stuck out her booty and flashed a tiny smile.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 1,700 likes and just over 90 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Ok I’m obsessed with you,” one fan said.

“Wow! You’re hella beautiful,” another user added.

“Nice pictures from you lady,” a third fan wrote with a rose emoji.

Lauren knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, the stunner rocked a green bikini as she playfully hung from a chandelier, which her followers loved.