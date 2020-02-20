Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplayer drove fans wild with her suggestive snap.

On Thursday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a series of tantalizing snaps with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photos show the stunner posing outside with gorgeous green foliage in the blurred background. She opted to go topless for the pictures, much to the delight of her audience. However, she stretched a piece of purple fabric across her chest seemingly to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display. Fans also were able to get a good view of the wifi symbol tattoo on Jessica’s middle finger.

In the first image, the 30-year-old stood with her shoulders back and lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips. The following photo consists of a close-up shot of the digital influencer’s toned midsection.

The bombshell wore a lilac wig and opted to wear a full face of makeup. Her gorgeous eye look featured purple eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. She also sported glowing highlighter and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a flattering purple color.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that more images from the photo shoot have been made available to those who subscribe to the top tier on her Patreon account.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Many of Jessica’s admirers also took the time to compliment the beauty.

“Looking absolutely stunning and mesmerizing,” gushed one fan.

“You are [a] breathtaking woman,” added another follower.

“Purple is a good color on you!” said a different devotee, adding a purple heart emoji to the comment.

“How is she possible, [it’s] like she gets more perfect as time goes on… Like Aphrodite in real life!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer.

Jessica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a risque costume based on the Kirin armor set in the video games series, Monster Hunter. That post has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.