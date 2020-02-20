‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Will Contain An ‘Epic’ Cliffhanger, According To Showrunner

'The Walking Dead' showrunner is already teasing fans with what will happen leading into Season 11.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While Season 10 of The Walking Dead hasn’t even returned yet, the series showrunner is already teasing an “epic” cliffhanger leading into Season 11, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Previously, the midseason finale finished on a cliffhanger with a large group of the communities trapped inside a cave and surrounded by a deadly walker herd. Fans have been wondering how the group will escape the herd which has been gathered by the antagonistic group, the Whisperers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the opening moments of Episode 9, which will premiere on Sunday night, shows the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), looking down on the group and then instructing her own people to make sure that they don’t escape.

As to be expected, though, it seems likely that the trapped group will escape at some point and spoilers previously released by AMC by way of trailers and images have already revealed the fates of several of these characters.

Now, Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, suggests another cliffhanger will also occur in the Season 10 finale.

“There’s some big stuff and there is a cliffhanger, without getting into what exactly that is,” Kang revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

Currently, the final episode of Season 10 is in post-production but Kang is really hoping this episode will please the audience.

“We’re working on the last chapter in post-production right now. I hope it’s really exciting for the fans. We’ve really tried to deliver something that feels epic.”

Already, fans are hoping that this cliffhanger is not spoiled by the network as has appeared to happen with the midseason finale.

Speculation has already turned to what the cliffhanger might be and viewers are wondering if it will have anything to do with the Whisperer War that is promised in the back half of this season. For those that read the comics, the prediction has already been suggested that a certain moment between Alpha and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) could somehow play into the Season 10 cliffhanger.

Presently, there has been no confirmation by the network as to whether this moment will play out as it did in the comics. This means that viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.