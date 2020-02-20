Wendy Williams Stands Up For Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Let Stormi Webster Wear Hoop Earrings

Wendy Williams decided to defend Kylie Jenner after she was recently criticized for allowing her daughter, Stormi Webster, 2, to wear hoop earrings.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO came under fire on social media after posting a photo of her and Travis Scott’s daughter wearing gold hoops on Instagram. The hoops had Stormi’s name in the center of them and were made specifically for the celebrity tot. Many social media users felt that the toddler was too young to wear hoops already. They also thought that it was inappropriate for Jenner to post the photo for her millions of Instagram followers to see.

The topic of the backlash came up during Williams’ “Hot Topics” segment on her show. During the discussion, Hollywood Life reports that Williams personally didn’t see a problem with Jenner showing off her daughter’s latest accessory. The outlet reports that Williams also said that the post isn’t a sign of the 22-year-old mother’s lack of maturity, as one critic had previously mentioned about Jenner.

“There are a lot of problems with kids having kids, but I don’t believe this right here is one of them,” she shared about the criticism that Jenner has faced.

Williams also pointed out that the earrings that Stormi is wearing may have only been for show. She shared that she didn’t think Jenner intended to share that Stormi wears the gold hoops on an every day basis, and was simply showing them off for social media.

“My opinion is, and I don’t know this for a fact, but Kylie probably put these earrings in her ears for a staged Instagram photo and then probably took them out,” Williams explained. “No mom is letting their kids sleep like that [with hoops in].”

Williams herself has been critical of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe in the past, so it was interesting for her fans to see that she had positive feelings toward Jenner’s actions. Since Stormi’s birth in February of 2018, the beauty mogul has been bashed online on several occasions for the way she dresses her daughter. Some non-fans have also shamed Jenner for buying her daughter extravagant gifts. She has also been criticized for her lavish events, such as Stormi’s recent birthday party, which was called “Stormiworld 2.”

Although she has had mixed reviews online, Jenner has shared with her fans that Stormi more than enjoys her latest custom gift. In a recent video on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram page, she asks her daughter if she can take off the earrings. Stormi promptly says “no” to her mom, showing that she will be enjoying the earrings for quite some time.