Amanda Bynes Posts Rare Instagram Video Showing New Face Tattoo, Thanks Fans & Announces Business Venture

Amanda Bynes clearly shows a second heart-shaped face tattoo in the video.

Amanda Bynes continues to stay active on Instagram this week after announcing her engagement. Her latest post is a rare video where she updated fans on a potential new business venture. Fans also got a shot of the star’s second heart tattoo which matches her other face tattoo.

The former actress has had a tumultuous few years struggling with addiction and mental issues that have seen her enter rehab several times. This marks her sixth Instagram post in a week – which is significant considering she only has 18 total posts – and she used it to give a personal update. As covered by The Inquisitr, a source close to the former child star said she was struggling and had not been working recently.

In the video the 33-year-old wears her hair down and has on a white hoodie. She has a septum piercing in and the outlined heart tattoo on her left cheek is clearly visible. Above her eye is another heart tattoo that fans may have missed before. This one is roughly half the size of the outlined heart tattoo, but has been filled in. It was present in her last post alongside her fiance but it was barely visible.

She starts the video by addressing her followers and thanks them for their continuous support.

“Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers,” the one-time actress said, “I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys for supporting me.”

Bynes is pursuing a career in fashion and completed her education at the Fashion Institutes of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

“Wanted to check in, let you know that I’m out to dinner right now with my friend, Kathy, who’s a student adviser at FIDM, my college,” she told fans.

The What A Girl Wants star announced she will be launching her own clothing line, although she does not have details on when it will be available.

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,”

Her video has over 23,000 likes but as with other posts Bynes had disabled comments from her 280,000 followers.

The announcement of her upcoming clothing line comes days after her engagement to Paul Michael was made public and details surfaced that Bynes would need permission from her mother to get married.

As reported by The Inquisitr, her mother Lynn Organ acts as her conservator and if former actress does not receive consent then the marriage could be annulled.