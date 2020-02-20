Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Sizzles In Sexy Biker Shorts In All-Black Outfit

Cindy Prado delighted her fans earlier today with a photo of herself clad in an all-black outfit that included some sexy biker shorts. Most of the time, the Cuban-born beauty floods her Instagram feed with photos of herself sexy dresses that are part of collabs with online retailers like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing — but in the latest post that was shared for her 1.1 million fans, she stunned in very casual look from White Fox Boutique.

In the first image in the series of three, the model struck a pose in the middle of the airport, looking off into the distance. She appeared to be traveling solo and was dressed casually in an oversized black sweatshirt and a pair of tight biker pants that hit well above her knee, showcasing her taned legs. Prado added a pop of color to her outfit with a black Christian Dior purse that had a nude strap with the logo. Next to her was a giant black suitcase and she also added a pair of oversized black sunglasses to the look.

Prado kept things simple, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back in a high and tight ponytail. She appeared to be wearing a little makeup in the shot including some blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The next two images in the series showed the model rocking the same outfit but she was photographed from different distances. In the caption of the update, she geotagged her location in Miami, Florida, noting that she was rocking her new airport swag.

Since the photos went live a short time ago, they have earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her fans with over 11,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Many Instagrammers took time to rave over her gorgeous figure while a few others simply added their choice of emoji.

“You make everything look amazing,” one follower raved, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“That travel look is perfect! Staying comfy and with style,” a second fan added.

“The sunglasses are nice, except that they hide your hypnotic eyes. At least you didn’t hide your perfect legs! Where are you headed,” another follower asked in addition to a few heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another hot look that showcased her gorgeous legs. That time, Prado dropped jaws in sexy two-piece set that featured a brown top that was adorned with flowers. The outfit was open in the middle, exposing a ton of tanned cleavage and the shorts had the same pattern as the top. That photo also garnered a ton of traffic with over 45,000 likes.