UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Stuns Fans In A Tiny Sparkly Bikini In Tropical Location

Arianny Celeste turned up the heat on Thursday, February 20, with her most recent Instagram post. The stunning UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to post a new bikini photo that has her 3.3 million followers drooling over her killer body.

The new photo showed Celeste sitting down on a few steps outdoors. She had both legs on the bottom step as her knees were slightly apart in a pose that sent temperatures soaring. The model placed one hand on her knee and the other on the step next to her. Celeste turned her torso slightly, engaging her core and highlighting her taut stomach. As she revealed through the geotag paired with her post, she posed for the picture in Sayulita, a village on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Celeste wore a mismatched two-piece bathing suit in white and silver that made her bronzed complexion stand out. On her upper body, the 33-year-old had on a white bikini top in a triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The top’s triangles were on the small side, showcasing quite a bit of Celeste’s cleavage.

She teamed her bikini top with a pair of bottoms boasting silver sequins that added a lot of sparkle to her look. The bottoms featured nude thin straps that tied on the sides. They sat low on Celeste’s frame, showcasing her strong hips and leaving her small waist and toned abs on display.

As Celeste revealed via the tag over her photo, her bikini was courtesy of Beach Bunny Swimwear, a label that often partners up with models and influencers to promote its items on their Instagram feeds.

Celeste wore her brunette tresses swept over to one side quite dramatically, causing the front of her hair to fall over her left eye and partially cover her face. The ring girl tucked a pink flower behind her right ear, matching her tropical location.

The photo proved to be popular with Celeste’s followers. Within the first hour of going live, the photo has already attracted more than 20,300 likes and upwards of 250 comments, suggesting many more interactions will continue to come in as the evening progresses.

Fans flocked to the comments section to rave about Celeste’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“No words,” one user said, trialing the comment with a fire, a pink double heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn you embrace the power you Possess,” replied another fan.

“That is a top pose wow,” a third user chimed in, including an OK hand sign emoji at the end of the message.