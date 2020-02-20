Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In A Slick Raincoat While Teasing Her Cleavage On A Milanese Street

On Thursday, Emily Ratajkowski turned up in Italy during Milan Fashion Week looking like a sartorial sensation typical of how this stunning model presents herself. Although clothing is always optional for EmRata, she appeared in her newest Instagram photo while rocking a very long garment with a neckline that dramatically dipped down in front to reveal her cleavage and part of her taut midriff.

In the image, the 28-year-old stunner’s slick black raincoat featuring dolman sleeves was worn over what seemed to be nothing else except perhaps a pair of black pants or leggings. She opted not to show off any part of her long, toned legs by also wearing slouchy, dark brown boots that were kneehigh.

The London-born, San Diego-bred celebrity’s most recent social media update indicated she may have taken a quick stroll late at night while visiting Italy.

Her luxurious brown hair was worn down, apparently forgoing any accessories like a handbag or a necklace, and her tresses were messy as she played with some locks while posing for the intriguing picture. In it, she stood on a darkened Milanese street next to a black vehicle with a glum expression plastered on her pretty face.

Her full lips were pursed as she stared into the camera’s lens and she rocked a bit of makeup, including applications of black mascara, black eyeliner, contouring, and blush.

When EmRata shared the snap from her time in Milan — one of the world’s most important fashion capitals along with Paris, New York, and London — with her 25.5 million Instagram followers, she received immediate responses. Within 2 hours of going live, the fresh update earned nearly 200,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

Many people slipped emoji — including black hearts, bombs, rosebuds, red lip prints, heart-eye faces, and flowers — into the post.

Others wrote about Emily and her current social media status by using words in various languages.

“Your beauty is not something simple, Your beauty sweetens the world,” stated one English-speaking admirer, who added a string of red heart emoji.

“An actual queen,” remarked a second fan, writing in English.

“Simply gorgeous,” stated a third follower, who wrote the original comment in Italian.

“Hi baby, do you like my city?” a fourth Instagram user asked in a comment originally written in Italian.

As her fans know, Emily rose to prominence in 2013 after appearing naked except for a g-string in the music video for Robin Thicke’s megahit, “Blurred Lines.” While this body-baring sort of activity may well cause Instagram’s standards and practices to censor such risque posts, the popular babe does wear very revealing bikinis on social media. In one uploaded last month, the star’s bathing suit was about as minuscule as they get.