McDonald’s Unveils Quarter Pounder Candle Pack, With Six Burger Ingredient Scents

Fast food giant McDonald’s unveiled a Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack on Tuesday, giving its loyal customers the chance to enjoy one of its most popular menu items in between meals.

“For nearly 50 years the Quarter Pounder burger has been a craveable and delicious fan favorite. We know love is always in the air for our die-hard burger enthusiasts, so we launched the Quarter Pounder Fan Club to give everyone a tangible way to publicly display their affection for the hot and deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder,” the chain announced on its corporate website.

In addition to the candle set — which offers six scents: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, and 100% Fresh Beef — McDonald’s is also offering Couples Quarter Pounder Mittens, a 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar, the “Quarter Pounder with Love” Locket for fans to keep the beloved burger literally close to their hearts, the Quarter Pounder Fan Club T-Shirt, an “I’d Rather Be Eating a Quarter Pounder” Sticker, and an official Quarter Pounder Fan Club Pin on its Golden Arches Unlimited merchandise site.

The candles are said to have an approximate burn time of 25 hours and are made of a soy wax blend, fine fragrance, essential oil, and a cotton wick. The Golden Arches Unlimited product page recommends burning them together, “for maximum deliciousness.”

This, of course, isn’t the strangest candle being made available to consumers in 2020, with actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow announcing a waxy offering that smells like a certain part of the female anatomy from her controversial wellness company, Goop. Retailing for $75, the item, titled This Smells Like My V*gina, sold out, but has apparently been restocked.

In other fast food news, McDonald’s brought back the iconic Shamrock Shake in honor of the 50th anniversary of the celebrated chilly dessert, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Not only can you buy the classic Shamrock Shake and relish in its delicious vanilla soft serve and mint flavoring, but the fast-food chain has also introduced the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The McFlurry is essentially the same as the shake except that it is blended with Oreo cookie pieces.”

The Shamrock Shake has been absent from the McDonald’s menu for the past three years. Its popularity, given its 50-year existence, is reportedly based on the fact that it was a part of the childhoods of multiple generations of people. Citing Gail Saltz, an associate professor of psychiatry, Yahoo Lifestyle reports that people associate feelings of a happy childhood with the shake, explaining their attachment.