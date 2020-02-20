‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Flaunts Curvy Derriere In Floral Thong Bikini: ‘Sweeter Than Honey’

Kindly Myers took to social media earlier today to wow fans with another revealing bikini-clad shot. The blond bombshell has been named a “professional smokeshow” by fans and over the past few days she has wowed in a number of swimsuits including a white knit bikini as well as a forest green bikini. In her latest Instagram share, she added a pop of color to her swimsuit with a floral print.

For the smoking hot new photo op, the blond bombshell appeared front and center, facing her backside to the camera and giving a big smile into the lens. She playfully ran one hand through her long, blond locks that were worn down and straight. The social media star also sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included dark black eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Myers also showed off the large black-ink tattoo on the side of her ribs.

The Playboy smokeshow left little to the imagination in a floral print bikini that featured a thong that showcased her toned and tanned booty as well as her muscular stems. She did not specifically tag her location in the shot, but instead directed her followers to the link in her bio. In the caption of the post, she shared that she is sweeter than honey, tagging her photographer as well as Swimsuit USA.

The post has only been live on her feed for four short hours but it’s already attracted a ton of attention from fans with over 13,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Many Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that her body looked amazing while countless others raved over the barely-there bikini. A few more couldn’t find the right words and decided to comment in flame, heart-eye, and heart emoji.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a series of different colored emoji.

“You are so perfect and gorgeous woman u are kindly so divine,” a second social media user raved.

“Your look is worth dying for,” another Instgrammer added in addition to flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

As reported earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Myers strutted her stuff in another incredibly sexy bikini, that time in one that was just as revealing. The NSFW outfit included a a knit triangle top and matching bottoms that once again showed off her long and lean legs as well as her trim tummy. It comes as no surprise that the photo also earned her rave reviews from her army of fans.