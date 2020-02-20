Hannah Palmer Sizzles In String Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun In Hawaii

It may be winter in some parts of the world, but Hannah Palmer heated up Instagram with her latest update, which saw her looking sensational in a tiny bikini. The beauty was soaking up the sun during a recent visit to Hawaii.

Hannah has wowed her 1.2 million followers with several updates from her time in the islands over the past few days. Most of the snaps show her scantily clad in a bikini. Her latest snapshot saw her laying on a sandy beach surrounded by tropical foliage.

The beauty’s skimpy two-piece was a deep maroon color that flattered her skin tone. It featured a top with triangle cups that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The bottoms sat low on her hips and tied at the sides.

The geotag for the update said that Hannah was on the island of Kauai. The picture captured all of Hannah’s body as she stretched out on the sand. She was on her side facing the camera. The stunner leaned on one elbow while her other hand was behind her head. The pose emphasized her hourglass shape and the curve of her hips. A thin body chain around her waist called attention to her slender midsection and the muscles in her abs. Hannah’s shapely legs were slightly parted and covered in sand as she dug her toes into the sand.

The beauty gave the camera a sultry look as the wind blew her hair across part of her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup.

Hannah told her admirers that the snapshot was from her tropical getaway, adding that that she was back currently back in Los Angeles.

The post was a hit, racking up over 14,000 likes within an hour of going live.

A barrage of heart-eye, kiss and flame emoji filled the comment section, as well as many complimentary remarks.

“Oh wow!!! You look so beautiful with your hair covering like that!!!” gushed on admirer.

“Wowza! That color looks great on you,” a second follower told her.

“Wow what an amazing body,” said a third Instagram user.

“You’re a very beautiful girl,” commented a fourth fan.

Hannah is no stranger to showcasing her curves in revealing outfits. A quick look at her Instagram page revels that one of her favorite thing to wear is a swimsuit. But she does like to model other outfits, like the sexy dress she wore earlier in the month.