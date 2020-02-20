Ariel Winter Sips Cocktail & Sizzles In Revealing Top On Las Vegas Adventure

Modern Family star Ariel Winter stunned her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, which the geotag indicated was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. The brunette bombshell didn’t reveal the location where she was sitting, but she appeared to be at a restaurant or bar in Vegas.

In the snap, Ariel rocked a low-cut black top that left little to the imagination. The top had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look appeared to be crafted from a leather material, and was a cropped length. A few inches of Ariel’s toned stomach was on display in the snap, which Ariel mentioned in the caption was a throwback shot.

She paired the crop top with some matching black pants that came to just above her belly button. Most of her lower body was cropped out of the photo, but Ariel still had plenty of skin on display. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back and chest. Her makeup was natural yet flawless, accentuating her angelic features to perfection.

The stunner had a cocktail in her hand in a martini glass, with a wedge of orange on the rim. Her expression in the picture was serene, with a small smile playing across her lips, and she gave her fans an instruction in the caption of the post.

Ariel’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot throwback shot, and the post racked up over 151,600 likes within just three hours, including a like from reality show star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The post also received 1,345 comments in the same time span from her fans, who shared their thoughts on the picture and answered her request made in the caption of the post.

“When you know eye contact is impossible and still don’t care…” one fan said.

Another fan commented that the picture was “what dreams are made of!”

“Whoa! Gorgeous!” one fan added.

Another follower left a comment that played on Ariel’s last name, and said “this “Winter” is hotter than summer.”

The television star is no stranger to showing off her ample assets on her Instagram page and delighting her fans. She also often gives her fans a peek behind the scenes at the projects she’s working on. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she posed in front of a trailer that had a plaque with “Alex” written on it, her Modern Family character. She wore a simple scoop-neck top for the shot, which captured a moment in the last few days of filming.