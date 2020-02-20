Khloe Kardashian Dances With Daughter True In A Sports Bra & Tight Leggings

Khloe Kardashian and her 1-year-old daughter, True, put on a little dance performance for Khloe’s Instagram fans on Thursday afternoon. In a new series of videos on the Good American founder’s feed, Khloe and her little girl danced away to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake. Khloe appeared to be ready for a workout in a tight sports bra and leggings.

The videos showed Khloe and True dancing in what looked to be a playroom of sorts. The room was light up by a pink neon sign on the wall, and a large white bed or couch could be seen in the background, covered in pillows and toys. True looked cozy in a long-sleeved, white pajama set, while her mother showed off a little skin in a workout set.

Khloe’s look included a black, triangular sports bra with a white band on the bottom. The top plunged into the reality star’s chest and showed off a bit of cleavage. Meanwhile, her rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of skintight, black leggings with leather panels.

The pants perfectly clung to Khloe’s long, lean legs and did nothing but favors for her pert derriere. They also featured a high waistband, which emphasized the mother of one’s hourglass figure.

Khloe accessorized the look with a few gold bracelets on her wrist. She appeared to be rocking a makeup-free face, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. The stunner’s short, blond hair was slicked back behind her shoulders in straight strands.

Khloe and True bounced into the room as the song played. The mother and daughter took turns running in front of the camera with her dance moves as Khloe shook her hips and clapped. True handed Khloe one of her dolls, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used as a dancing prop.

Khloe noted in the caption that dancing to to that particular song has become a daily occurrence as the mother-daughter duo start their mornings.

The adorable post garnered more than 1.4 million likes and just over 9,500 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the entrepreneur’s followers left a ton of love for the pair in the comments section.

“This is the best EVER!!! Love Love Love!!!” one fan said.

“So so cute. You were born to be a mama,” another user added.

“True needs to go on Dancing with the Stars,” a third follower joked.

Khloe’s posts with True are no doubt a crowd-favorite, but she also gets a ton of support on her solo shots. Earlier on Thursday, the reality star shared a photo of herself pumping gas as she rocked a cropped sweater and distressed jeans. That post garnered more than 1.6 million likes.