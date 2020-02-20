Demi Moore & Gwyneth Paltrow Go Makeup-Free In Stunning Instagram Photo Set At All-Natural Dinner Party

The celebrity friends attended a bare-faced soiree.

Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow went make-up free in a new photo taken at a themed Goop dinner party on Wednesday night.

In a stunning social media share, the two women posed with artist Alexandra Grant, the girlfriend of Keanu Reeves, as they celebrated all-natural beauty at a makeup-free dinner party hosted by Paltrow and her iconic lifestyle brand. In the photo, Moore, 57, and Paltrow, 47, showed off their fresh-faced all-natural “Goop glow” as they smiled while leaning into one another. Both women wore their long hair down in the pic.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to the ingenious dinner party idea. Many also noted that the famous women are even more gorgeous without makeup on.

“Beautiful, natural-looking ladies,” one fan wrote.

“Was it truly make up free?!” another fan asked. “If so you all are truly glowing!!”

Moore also shared the photo on Instagram. The Ghost actress wrote that she spent “an incredible night makeup-free” with a group of extraordinary women. Moore added that “Beauty is more than what you see, it is what you feel.”

“Makeup is sooooo overrated!” one commenter wrote. “You all rock with those fresh faces.”

The party hosted by Paltrow came with an invite instructing attendees to skip the foundation and lipstick and bring their all-natural selves. In addition to Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, guests at the party included Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe, and Erin Foster, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Paltrow wore a long-sleeved Oscar de la Renta mini dress to the event, while Moore rocked stylish black bell-bottom pants and an off-shoulder white turtleneck. Moore’s 31-year-old daughter was also stylish in a floral crop top and long lime green skirt as she posed with her famous mom at the party.

While dishing on their fresh faces, the guests dined on winter salads, salmon steaks, chicken entrees, sweet potato frites, and mini citrus cakes. At the bar, a botanical spritz cocktail made with vodka was served, notes.

Of course, Paltrow’s fans know she’s no stranger to makeup-free selfies. In an article posted on the Goop website, the mom of two revealed that she rarely wears makeup for a day at the office or on the weekends.

“I use it only for shoots or big events,” Paltrow said. “I feel most comfortable just in my own skin.”

Moore, meanwhile, recently made headlines for her reunion with her St. Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night co-star Rob Lowe, who is also known for his youthful looks.