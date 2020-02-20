Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Tiny Bikini: ‘In Every Woman There Is A Queen’

Qimmah Russo showed off her chiseled physique to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 20.

The fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media app to share a series of snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that bared a lot of skin, putting her strong body front and center.

In the photos, Russo sported a two-piece bathing suit in a royal blue color that complimented her caramel skin. Her bikini top had a classic cut featuring tiny triangles that exposed quite a bit of her cleavage. The top also had thin straps that went around her neck, and another one that wrapped around her torso.

Russo teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms. The suit boasted a set of three straps on either side that extended over her groin area, attaching to the bikini’s main piece piece. The strings tied on the side, sitting low on her frame and highlighting her strong hips, while leaving her chiseled abs fully on display. The trainer did not add any tags to indicate where her bathing suit was from.

The model could be seen striking different poses in front of a mirror in what looked like a public restroom. Russo held her phone in front of her to snap the selfies. She did not add a geotag to indicate her location in the post.

In the first and second shots, Russo faced the mirror as she stood with her legs slightly apart and had a serious facial expression. Her pose was similar in the third, though she looked at the reflection with a half-smile. In the fourth, Russo angled her side body at the camera, showcasing her toned glutes and abs.

Russo wore her raven tresses in a middle part and styled down in loose waves that fell over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

In her caption, Russo included an inspiring quote before inviting her followers to click on the link in her bio for her custom workouts.

Not surprisingly, her followers let her know how much they loved the photos in the comments section. In under a day, the photos attracted more than 27,500 likes and upwards of 330 comments, as of the time of this writing.

“[H]ello beautiful queen,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a red heart and a couple kissing emoji.

“SALUTE QUEEN,” replied another fan, adding a crown and a praying hands emoji at the end of the message.

“One and only,” added a third user.