Draya Michele Poses In A White Bikini While Poolside On Instagram

Draya Michele recently posted an Instagram update that shows she is more than bikini ready.

The Basketball Wives alum, who isn’t shy about showing off her bikini-ready body for the camera, shared a photo on Wednesday, February 19. The influencer looks stunning as she sits near a pool. She is wearing a white bikini set that shows off her curves for the camera. She is sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs and feet in the water. Fans of Draya’s can see her toned arms stretched out as she leans back to show off her swimsuit for them. In her caption, she tagged Mint Swim as the brand responsible for her look. Followers of the actress will know that Mint Swim is Draya’s clothing line.

Draya decided to rock a fresh face for her day at the pool. She is squinting in the photo and has her lips pursed as she looks to the camera. Draya also has her hair pulled back into a bun with a center part.

While she didn’t add any makeup to her look, Draya did decide to wear several accessories in her post. She is seen wearing gold hoop earrings and several gold bracelets on one of her wrists. She is also rocking acrylic nails in the photo. Fans of the influencer can also see that she has on white toenail polish as her feet are peeking through in the post.

Draya’s fans seemed to enjoy the former VH1 star’s fun in the sun post. She received thousands of likes from her 7.9 million followers at the time of publishing. Draya also received thousands of comments from her fans.

“I’d eat a jean jacket just to hold your hand,” one fan offered.

“My role model,” a second fan chimed in.

“PRETTY FEET,” a third fan noticed.

“MILF VIBES LOVE THIS PHOTO,” a fourth fan wrote.

Draya’s post seems to be more proof that she is living her best single life this year. According to HotNewHipHop, the multitalented celeb has been out and about since announcing that she is no longer engaged to NFL player Orlando Scandrick. She was seen in the Bahamas earlier this week. Draya was reportedly joined by rapper Nas, and the two allegedly partied until the next morning. Draya posted some of the evening on her Instagram Stories, which included her writing his family name on her derriere. Nas, however, hasn’t shown anything from his interaction with Draya on his own Instagram page. If the two are together, it would be less than three months after she announced her split from Scandrick.