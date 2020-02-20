Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage & Looks Like Bronzed Goddess In Stunning Snap

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she showcased her beauty — and a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

Kara didn’t include a geotag on her post, but appeared to be in a luxurious-looking location. The picture she shared was closely cropped, so not much of her background was visible. However, a soft pink tufted couch with textured gray pillows was visible to her left, and the space seemed to have unique architectural details.

Kara was the focal point in the shot, and she rocked a simple outfit that allowed her beauty to shine. Her caption indicated that she wanted her fans to focus on her face, which was made up in a bronzed beauty look. A soft brown hue topped her plump pout, and she parted her lips slightly to add to the seductive vibe of the shot. A heavy amount of blush gave her a glow, and highlighter accentuated her features. Her brows were brushed in a way that emphasized their natural volume, and she kept her eye makeup minimal, incorporating neutral tones and mascara. A light scattering of freckles was visible across the bridge of her nose.

The beauty kept the focus on her face by pulling her hair back in a slick low ponytail. It was parted on the side and carefully coiffed, and she wore no accessories other than a pair of large gold hoop earrings. The photo was cropped right at Kara’s chest, so only a hint of her outfit was visible. The bombshell rocked a strapless pale gray top that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage. Her shoulders and chest were bronzed to perfection.

Kara’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 10,200 likes within just one hour. The picture also racked up 123 comments in the same time span as her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“How are you so perfect?” one fan commented.

Another fan loved the hint of freckles visible, and simply said “freckles!! Yes” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“All women are beautiful and attractive. But you, you outperform them all!” another fan added.

One follower focused where Kara seemed to want to direct her audience, and said the beauty had the “face of an angel.”

Her latest Instagram update put the focus on her gorgeous face, with just her cleavage showing, but many of her other posts highlight her buxom body. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner showed off her incredible physique in a matching tie-dye crop top and mini skirt.