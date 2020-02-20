Bikini Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Signature Assets In Low-Cut Black Dress

Yesterday, Lindsey Pelas flaunted her signature assets in a sexy black dress for her millions of Instagram followers. While the model is most well-known for strutting her stuff in some seriously skimpy bikinis, which she did on a number of occasions last week, she opted to ditch her suit this week and slip into something just as sexy. In the latest update shared for fans, the beauty stunned in an all-black ensemble.

For the gorgeous shot, Pelas struck a pose in front of a number of big, leafy green trees. She looked straight into the camera, pursing her lips for the photo op and staring seductively into the lens. The social media star opted to wear her platinum blond locks parted to the side, adding some loose and beachy waves throughout. The Louisiana native also added a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lip liner, and lip gloss. Her beautifully black manicured nails were visible in the shot as well.

The 28-year-old flaunted her gorgeous figure in a curve-hugging black dress that dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. The hot ensemble had long sleeves and was tight around the middle, accentuating her trim waist. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that she loves a simple black dress, and it comes as no surprise that the photo has earned a ton of attention from her 9.1 million fans.

In less than one day of the cleavage-filled shot going live, it’s racked up an impressive 86,000 likes in addition to well over 1,100 comments. Many fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. Most of the comments were in English, but many others commented in different languages.

“You look stunning hun black is so hot,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“It doesn’t look simple when you’re wearing it!” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Lovely dress, you look amazing, beautiful. Kisses. I have never seen anyone more stunning,” another added.

