Kanye West Eats KFC While Kim Kardashian Takes Stunning Selfie & Fans Think It’s Hilarious

Kim posted a video of the couple visiting an automated KFC kiosk in Paris along with pictures of her in a form-fitting dress.

Kim Kardashian posted pictures of her trip to Paris, France with Kanye West and the couple combined blue collar taste buds with high-end fashion taste. One photo that stood out to fans featured West munching on a box of Kentucky Fried Chicken while his wife posed for a mirror selfie.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of pictures on Instagram that feature her in a tight-fitting patterned dress, grey boots and small sunglasses to complete the ensemble. This was during a visit to the Jean Paul Gaulthier fashion house in Paris.

She is seen showing off the outfit by posing in a chair, and the next photo has her in front of a giant window with a gorgeous backdrop. It’s the third picture in the series that has fans buzzing, as Kardashian is taking a mirror selfie while her husband is wearing a denim jacket and dark sunglasses, and can be seen hunched over eating a fried chicken drumstick from KFC.

The next two photos show the 39-year-old posing with an all-white Gaulthier buggy. In the last slide of the post fans fans see the 42-year-old purchasing the fried chicken with a video of the power couple using an automated KFC ordering kiosk.

This Instagram post has over 1.9 million likes and 11,000 comments in less than a day. Kardashian also posted the picture of West eating the chicken to her 63.4 million followers on Twitter where fans responded with humorous comments.

One fan thought the rapper’s wife was distracting him while he was eating his snack.

“Kim will you stop taking pictures of yourself. Kanye is trying to enjoy his chicken,” the replied on Twitter.

“Chick-Fil-Ye becomes Ye-FC,” another person wrote.

There were plenty of comments complimenting the couple’s outfits, but there were also fans who were disappointed by West’s restaurant selection.

JPG & KFC pic.twitter.com/tlmMZq2LAX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2020

“Please don’t tell me that Kanye prefers KFC over Popeyes,” one wrote.

“KFC!? Was Popeyes closed or too far?” a fan replied to this saying there are no Popeye’s fast food restaurants in France.

Along with the memes and jokes fans posted applicable lyrics from West’s discography.

“My money was thinner than Sean Paul goatee hair. Now Jean Paul Gaultier cologne fill the air,” a user replied to the post with over 68,000 likes.

One fan asked why the rapper seemingly ignored his wife on the kiss cam. As reported by The Inquisitr, the couple were put on the kiss cam during last week’s NBA All-Star Game. The moment turned awkward when Kardashian puckered her lips for the kiss and West kept staring up at the big screen.