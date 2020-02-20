‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, February 21: Douglas Pleads With Hope & Reveals A Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 21 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will deal with the fallout after Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) dramatic family dinner. The blonde’s first priority has always been her children and she will make sure that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is okay after seeing his father propose to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per TV Guide.

Douglas will be devastated when he witnesses his own personal nightmare. The little boy recently started to show signs of distress as his father romanced Zoe in public. He didn’t like the fact that Thomas was spending so much time with Zoe and worried about their relationship. He asked Hope if Zoe was going to be his new mommy because he was scared he was going to lose her. Hope then reassured the little boy that she was always going to be his mother.

However, Douglas will be shocked when he sees his father ask someone else to be his wife. He doesn’t understand why Hope and his father can’t be together so that he can be happy. He also cannot imagine having someone else play a maternal role in his life and will struggle with the concept.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Douglas will turn to Hope and plead with her. The little boy will make an emotional plea and beg Hope to not leave him. He only lost his mother a year ago and has had to deal with so much after Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) death. Hope protected and loved him when his own father went off the rails. It’s little wonder that he feels so safe with her.

Douglas will also let Hope in on a secret. The little boy will tell Hope something that he’s been keeping close to his chest. Douglas has had to keep so many of his father’s secrets that his head may be spinning. However, he may also just tell her how much he loves her and wants to be with her forever.

Hope will need to weigh Douglas’ words as she makes a decision about his future. She loves him and would do anything for him, especially because he is the reason that she got her daughter back. But will she be willing to enter into a relationship with Thomas for Douglas’ sake? If Hope thinks that it would be in Douglas’ best interest, she may very well sacrifice her own future.