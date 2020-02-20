‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Shows Off Pert Derriere In Latest Instagram Update

The Russian model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, Russian model Nata Lee, who has been deemed as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing post on Instagram.

The provocative picture, taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, shows the stunner striking a seductive pose in a kitchen. She kneeled on a black bar stool to lean over the wood countertop. Nata arched her back, as she held onto an apple. She turned her head to look directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. A large cup of coffee and a tray full of baked goods had been placed next to her.

The blue-eyed beauty opted to go pantless for the photo shoot, wearing only a chambray shirt and white thong underwear. The revealing ensemble put her pert derriere and long, lean legs on full display. She also wore a pair of fuzzy red socks.

The blond bombshell’s honey-colored hair looked slightly tousled. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She generously applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Nata also sported sculpted eyebrows and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation expressed gratitude to her dedicated fans who had showered her with well wishes on her 21st birthday that occurred earlier in the week.

The suggestive snap seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 400,000 likes. Many of Nata’s followers also flocked to the comment section to compliment the stunner. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are positively amazing,” gushed one fan.

“Truly a beautiful woman,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

“That [has] to be the most beautiful picture I’ve ever seen,” said a different devotee.

“Beautiful gorgeous and sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The professional DJ has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she got temperatures rising by uploading a post, in which she showed off her incredible curves in a cozy pink cropped sweater and figure-hugging jeans. That picture has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.