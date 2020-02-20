Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Curves In Goofy Instagram Photo: ‘Fueled By Caffeine, Sarcasm & Inappropriate Thoughts’

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss showed her goofy side in a new photo shared to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The gorgeous plus-size model traded her usual elegant outfits for a cozy crop top — one boasting wide, baggy sleeves — and struck a silly pose for the camera, to the amusement of her fans. The stunner slightly bent towards the lens with one hand raised over her head. Her other hand was at midriff level, as the ravishing blonde playfully pulled down on her top. The posture called attention to the item’s large sleeves, which billowed over her arms, and made a case for the garment’s stretchiness.

Ashley appeared to be really enjoying herself. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was smiling from ear to ear and fixed the camera with gleaming, mischievous eyes. The babe rocked a light-toned glam that made her look all the more radiant. Her makeup included a subtle, light-gray eyeshadow that highlighted her beaming, blue gaze, a matte pink lipstick, and a touch of mascara. Her tresses were swept to the side and fell over her shoulder in sumptuous curls, adding a touch of sophistication to the kooky shot.

Her outfit was also deserving of attention, particularly since it showcased the model’s voluptuous curves. The crop top was crafted out of a snug, ribbed fabric that swathed Ashley’s generous bust in a soft embrace. The 29-year-old hottie slipped on a pair of matching leisure pants — a high-waist number that accentuated her narrow waistline and hugged her round hips. The bottoms were cinched at the waist with a matching belt, which tied in the front with a loopy bow that draped over her shapely thigh. The detail emphasized Ashley’s hourglass frame, underlining the difference between her svelte midsection and curvaceous hip.

The comfy set was a deep, navy blue color that strongly contrasted with Ashley’s golden mane and pearly complexion. The model flashed a glimpse of fair skin as she lifted her arm, which seemed to deepen the chromatic contrast.

Ashley added a bit of bling to her look with a large, statement ring on her finger. Her nails featured a chic French manicure. No other flashy accessories were visible in the shot — and none were needed, as the blond bombshell simply glowed.

The post was a promotional snap for Fashion Nova’s plus-size line, Fashion Nova Curve, for which Ashley acts as curve ambassador. The babe penned a humorous caption for her photo, noting that the only things that sustain her are coffee, a witty tongue, and “inappropriate thoughts.” She added a zany-face emoji for good measure.

The shot earned her some viral attention, racking up a little over 7,100 likes and 71 comments in the first hour of being uploaded onto the platform.

“All my favourite [sic] traits,” one fan wrote in response to her caption.

“Crap is that why I like you so much????” penned a second person.

“Where can we hear more about those inappropriate thoughts?” wanted to know another follower, who ended their message with a winking-face emoji.

“Oh yeah you should read my mind right now beautiful,” quipped a third Instagrammer, followed by a crazy-face emoji.