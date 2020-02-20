Bang Energy Model Leanna Bartlett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Off-The-Shoulder Top & Tight Denim Shorts

On Wednesday, February 20, The Other Woman actress and Instagram influencer Leanna Bartlett shared sizzling snapshots where she rocked a red off-the-shoulder top and paired it with a tight pair of denim shorts that stunned her 3.3 million followers.

In the tantalizing new update, the 34-year-old stunner appeared to be standing outdoors with a white wall acting as her backdrop. The model slightly popped her right hip to the side, as she gazed into the camera, with a sultry look on her face. She tugged at her shorts to make her pose even flirtier.

In the next snapshot, Leanna looked to the side as she grabbed her long hair with her left hand as she showcased her enviable curves. The third photo showed Leanna closing her eyes as if protecting them from the sun’s bright light. For her pose, Leanna touched her face with her left hand as the other rested behind her hip.

Leanna showed off her fantastic figure in a cropped red off-the-shoulder top from the clothing company Revolve, and a pair of high-rise jean shorts. The revealing ensemble put Leanna’s ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. It is also important to note that she was braless underneath the sexy top, much to the delight of her fans. The model kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

Leanna left her golden hair loose and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Leanna generously applied highlighter to her cheekbones, brow bone, and the bridge of her nose — making her skin look radiant. Leanna also sported peach blush, well-defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara.

Leanna’s fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than likes and over comments. Many of Leanna’s admirers also took the time to shower the beauty with compliments. While some simply left a combination of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in the praise.

“OMG!!!! Why my friends so fire,” Leanna’s fellow influencer Zoë Klopfer commented, adding a heart-eyes, three flame emoji and a #BarbieVibes hashtag at the end of the comment.

“Trouble ahead, lady in red. You look fabulous and just so beautiful! Love these photos,” another admirer gushed.

Another fellow model Nadine Mirada dropped a red rose and heart emoji.

“Oh Lord, won’t you send me Leanna Bartlett, to take her for a ride in my cabriolet,” a third social media user wrote.

“Beautiful as an angel. I’m amazed by your beauty. That amazing body!” a fourth Instagram fan added.