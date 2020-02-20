Jessica Simpson Poses With Her Proud Kids In Sweet Instagram Post As ‘Open Book’ Hits No. 1

The bestselling author says the joy on her kids' faces is her biggest reward after penning her memoir.

Jessica Simpson says her proud children are the best reward when it comes to her recently published memoir. The 39-year-old Open Book author posted a sweet photo to Instagram that shows her oldest children, Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6, beaming with pride while holding personalized copies of her memoir at a recent book signing at a Barnes and Noble store.

In the photo, a glamorous Jessica poses with her arms around her kids as they proudly hold open the title pages to their autographed copies of Open Book. Inside Maxwell’s copy, Jessica wrote that her daughter is her “best friend.” In Ace’s copy, the mom of three wrote that her son makes her life “the best ever.”

In the caption to her Instagram post, Jessica wrote that she never dreamed that the biggest reward for pouring her heart out on paper would ultimately be her kids’ reaction.

“The pure joy on Maxwell and Ace’s sweet faces is the ultimate blessing I could ever ask for!!!” the singer and designer wrote. “Open Book is now the #1 New York Times Best Seller for 2 weeks in a row in 2 categories! I must confess that I am completely shocked by this overwhelming honor, but nothing compares to the pride of your children. I have realized that my greatest expectations weren’t even great enough until now.”

In comments to the post, Jessica’s fans wrote that she deserves every bit of her success and her children’s pride. Others fans left some cheekier comments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote. “Good mama beautiful words and penmanship xoxo.”

“I need a new wardrobe. Your daughter out styles me,” another fan wrote.

In addition to Jessica’s share, the photographer behind the photo also shared the pic and explained what went down at the Barnes and Noble store earlier this month. Photographer Kevin Mazur revealed that Jessica brought her kids Max and Ace to the book signing at Barnes and Noble Union Square in New York City and they wanted their own copies of the book. Jessica’s husband, Eric Johnson, saved the day by purchasing two books so she could sign them for her kids. Mazur also shared a photo of the smiling Johnson kids posing with their daddy at the book signing.

Jessica previously revealed that she autographed 14,000 copies of her book upfront and went through more than six dozen Sharpie markers in the process. The bestselling author signed many more copies of Open Book while meeting with fans on her book tour.