Khloe Kardashian Shows Of Toned Abs In Cropped As She Pumps Gas In New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian struck a modelesque pose as she pumped gas in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a longsleeved cropped white shirt with an elastic waistband. The length of the shirt helped to show off the mother-of-one’s enviably toned abs. She paired it with a pair of ripped blue jeans and accessorized her look with a chic wide-brimmed hat and dark sunglasses. She also wore a pair of ‘Chuck Taylor’ style sneakers and a messenger bag slung around her hips.

As she got her gas, Khloe looked straight ahead and pursed her lips. Although it looks like a snapshot from an outdoor photoshoot, the image seemed more likely to be a paparazzi photo. The photo captured a cameraman recording Khloe on her right side and it seemed that she posed the way she did because she knew that cameras were trained on her.

The photo has amassed over 1.4 million likes as of this writing and more than 9,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showered the 35-year-old reality-tv star with praise.

“You are a very brave, authentic and hardworking woman,” one person wrote. “I congratulate you you are my inspiration! Thank you for existing.”

“I need to step up my game when getting petrol (pumping gas)” another added. “You look amazing as always.”

Others seemed shocked at the fact that the paparazzi were filming her pumping gas.

“They seriously take photos of you getting gas? OMG,” a third Instagram user added. “Well, you do look good doing it, LOL.”

“Seriously? That would just irritate me! But you stood there in style and classy!” a fourth remarked.

Khloe’s friend, Khadijah Haqq also popped into the comments to let her know that she wanted her entire ensemble.

It looks like Khloe loves wearing crisp shirts when she’s out and about. In a previous paparazzi snap shared to her Instagram page last month, Khloe rocked a light pink button-down shirt with some distressed fitted blue jeans. In the photo, Khloe looked down and tucked a lock of blond hair behind her ear as she walked forward. She paired the look with a pair of pointed-toe heels that matched her shirt and accessorized with dark aviator sunglasses, just like the most recent photo on her Instagram page.

The photo has been liked more than 1.5 million times and more than 8,000 Instagram users have commented on it.