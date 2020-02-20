Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Tight Workout Ensemble

Dolly Castro took to Instagram yesterday to do what she does best, sharing a photo of herself in some tight workout attire. The brunette bombshell makes her living by being a fitness trainer and she’s never been shy when it comes to showing off her hard work at the gym in plenty of sexy workout clothes. In the latest update that was shared for fans, Castro flaunted her figure at the gym in a brand that she frequently promotes — 1st Phorm.

In the gorgeous shot, the model posed in a gym with a set of weights just at her back but did, tagging herself at Infinite Training Systems. She was all smiles, flashing her pearly whites and staring straight into the camera. The social media star got all glammed-up, rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She wore her long, dark locks parted down the middle and added some curls that fell all the way down her chest.

The star showed off her beautiful figure in tight fitting workout clothes that included a maroon colored long sleeve shirt that featured a hood and flaunted her trim waist. She added a pair of tight black leggings to the mix and her muscular legs were also on full display. In the caption of the shot, she credited 1st Phorm while adding a quote about relationships.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 31,000 likes in addition to upwards of 300 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some social media users took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her rock hard figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“My #wcw but your married. So freaking pretty,” one fan raved, adding a series of flexing muscle emoji.

“You’re gorgeous! I love the outfit,” a second social media user added.

“So gorgeous looking good morning precious happy Wednesday,” one more added.

“You’re so fit and fab I love you sexy,” another gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Castro stunned in another chic gym outfit, that time one that was just a little more revealing. In that smoking hot update, the fitness fanatic flaunted her curvy figure in gray crop top with the 1st Phorm logo on it and a pair of high-waisted black leggings. Like her most recent share, that one earned her a ton of likes and comments from her loyal fans.