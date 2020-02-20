Cuban Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Extreme Curves In Skimpy Monokini For Hot New Update

Miami model Yaslen Clemente posted a hot new swimwear update to her Instagram page for her 1.5 million followers. In the new upload that was added Thursday, February 20, Yaslen showcased a monokini that flaunted her enviable curves.

The Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling hot snapshot of herself in the skimpy black one-piece that highlighted her stunning figure. The bathing suit featured a large cutout in the stomach with two thick straps that went over the stunner’s shoulders that widened over her chest to create triangles that met in the middle and held by mint green straps that had black buckles. The cut of the swimsuit plunged into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display.

The sides of the monokini connected the top and bottom. Its high-cut legs came up high on Yaslen’s body, highlighting her curvy hips, toned midsection, slim waistline. As the model indicated in her caption, her bathing suit was from Ocean Babe Swimwear. Yaslen also shared that users interested in purchasing items from the brand can enjoy a 30% discount by using her special code.

For the photo, Yaslen sat on a rectangular bathtub, spreading her legs for the camera. She looked straight into the lens, giving a slight smile. Yaslen did not add a geotag to her post to indicate where the selfie was taken.

In the snapshot, the model wore her blond tresses in a heavy side part and styled down. Yaslen’s straight strands fell over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a dainty gold choker necklace. Yaslen wore a full makeup application that included darkened brows, thick, faux lashes, and some highlighter.

As per usual, the photo was a big hit with her fans. Within an hour of going live on the social media platform, the post has garnered more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 260 comments, suggesting it will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her looks A few other admirers didn’t have a lot to say and opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“So, so unbelievably stunning!” one of her followers commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! Black looks good on you. Cute outfit, you fill it in perfectly,” another admirer gushed.

“So sweet,” fellow influencer Luz Elena Echeverria Molina wrote.

While Yaslen’s friend and fellow Miami model Natalia Garibotto dropped a smiling cat with heart-eyes emoji.