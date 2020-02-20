Nissan Is Launching A Subscription Service That Lets You Drive A New Car Every Day

Automotive car maker Nissan is reportedly the latest player to join the subscription service game, offering a $700 per month membership that will let users drive a new car every day, according to Business Insider.

The Japanese auto-giant is calling the service “Nissan Switch,” and is beginning with a test run in the Houston area. Though other car-makers, such as Lexus, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz have similar subscription services, Nissan is the first to offer drivers the ability to switch vehicles on a daily basis.

The program will offer several two different tiers to members: select and premium. The select option clocks in at $699 per month and offers access to models such as the Altima, Rogue, and Pathfinder.

The premium membership option is a little bit pricier at $899, but also allows members to use higher-end models such as the Maxima, Murano, and Armada.

In addition to the monthly payments, memberships also require a one time initiation fee of $495. In addition to the car rentals, the program also offers “delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance.”

“Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility without long-term financial commitments for our customers,” Andrew Tavi, Nissan’s vice president of external affairs, claimed.

“For those who want a sedan during the week and an SUV or sports car, like the GTR, on the weekends, Nissan Switch provides the solution,” Tavi added.

Subscription services have found great success with millennials and Gen Z-ers, and Nissan’s new program is likely an attempt to appeal to younger drivers. Examples of successful subscription enterprises include streaming behemoth Netflix, exercise companies Peloton and ClassPass, and even meal delivery services such as Hello Fresh and Home Chef.

Nissan itself is eager to make the comparison to subscription success stories, noting that “changing up your ride is as easy as binge-watching your favorite show” for members.

Accordingly, Nissan appears to have made the service extremely tech-focused in accordance with its target audience. Though members receive a concierge, the Nissan Switch mobile app appears to handle all concerns that users might have.

That said, Business Insider noted that despite the ease and novelty of Nissan Switch, their fees will likely surpass a traditional lease in the long run.

The Nissan announcement comes less than a month after its automotive rival, Toyota, had to recall 2.9 million cars in the United States. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the airbags installed in the vehicles featured a potentially deadly security defect.