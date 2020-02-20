Chicago Cubs Projected To Win Tight NL Central Race By Fangraphs

The Chicago Cubs are projected to have the best chance in the NL Central to make the playoffs, but also to win the division this season. That’s according to the analytics experts at Fangraphs.

The site recently released its entire 2020 standings and playoff odds and while some of those projections were no-brainers, others might come as a surprise to certain fanbases. It’s possible those projections might even come as a surprise to players on the team.

The site gives the Cubs a 39.7 percent chance of winning the division, and a 51.9 percent chance of making the playoffs. Both of those odds are quite a bit higher than anyone else in the Central. The favorite to finish second place is the Cincinnati Reds, who are given a 23.9 percent chance of being division champs and a 34.8 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Brewers come in third with 19.7 percent and 29.5 percent chances respectively.

The St. Louis Cardinals are fourth, though not far behind either the Reds or the Brewers. They are given a 15.8 percent chance to be NL Central champs and 25.1 percent chance at making the postseason. The Pittsburgh Pirates are the only team to be given almost no chance of competing. They’re projected to have just a 0.8 percent shot at the division and 1.4 percent chance at the postseason. Unsurprisingly, they are the only team in the division to have absolutely no shot at winning the World Series.

Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images

While the Chicago Cubs are the odds-on favorite to make the postseason, the season is not expected to be a cakewalk. Fangraphs has projected the team to win about 84 games and it looks like the division race will be close as the Reds are slated for 82 wins, the Brewers for 81 and the Cards 80. Once again, only the Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to be blown out of the water, with just 70 wins.

Around the rest of the league, the Los Angeles Dodgers, thanks in no small part to the acquisition of Mookie Betts, is the favorite to win the World Series with a 19.9 percent chance. The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are close behind with 19.3 and 16.2 percent respectively.

The Washington Nationals have the second-best chance to win a championship in the NL with 4.5 percent. When looking for a surprise playoff contender, one may look no further than the San Diego Padres. Fangraphs projects them as an 83 win team and having a 40.3 percent chance of making the playoffs. All told, the Chicago Cubs have the fifth-best odds in the National League to make make the playoffs, a return to the postseason after a one-year hiatus.