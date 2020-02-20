Brazilian Beauty Natalia Garibotto Looks Smoking-Hot In New Workout Picture

Brazilian beauty Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring after posting a smoking-hot workout picture on Instagram for her 2 million followers on Thursday.

The Bang Energy model who refers to herself as “kinda ugly” on her Instagram bio line, was anything but in her latest snap.

The brunette bombshell took a selfie of herself in a white, tiny, cropped t-shirt. The top, which was extremely tight, hugged every bit of the model’s voluptuous chest likely to keep her ample assets in place while the beauty conducted her workout.

The famous fitness model matched her top with low-rise black sweatpants that had white stripes going down along its sides. The internet sensation used her right hand to playfully pull her sweatpants down further for the photo, exposing her hip bones and tanned midriff.

The 26-year-old Brazilian beauty hid her face in the snap using her phone, which was covered with a cute cat phone-case. The model made it clear in her caption that the photo was meant to mainly display her toned, rock-hard abs, stating that she works hard so she’s allowed to flaunt it.

The model had her brunette locks tied up in the back of her head and was rocking short, red nails for her workout. Garibotto appeared to be makeup-free, which is a wise choice for working-out as makeup can clog your pores when sweating, though this is not necessarily a rule every social media fitness model abides by.

The fit beauty finished the sporty look off with a cute necklace and some minimalist-style bracelets on her right hand.

The social media star snapped the selfie in what appears to be a bathroom mirror, likely in a gym. Users can also see a Starbucks coffee cup to the right of the model, that was candidly placed on top of a napkin dispenser.

The post has sent the fitness model’s millions of fans into a frenzy and has accumulated over tens of thousands of likes since being posted on Thursday afternoon. It garnered over 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first 20 minutes of going live alone.

“Show you off. Tonight I wanna show you off eh eh eh,” one user commented, quoting the lyrics to Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj’s hit song “Beauty And A Beat.”

“Omg you are looking so lean so stunning. You work hard you should show it off,” a second admirer added.

“Looking good,” a third fan commented.

A fourth user even asserted that the model looked so good, they would share their Disney Plus account with her.

This is hardly the first time the Instagram sensation has shown off her toned, fit figure. Just yesterday, the beauty shared a snap of herself in a tiny zebra-print bikini that accumulated over 100,000 likes, per The Inquisitr.